2A For Today | RED FLAGS EVERYWHERE - The Biden DOJ Is Growing the American Stasi

It's really easy to spot Communism. You just look for all the red flags.





Democrats and their loyal opposition are advancing an Orwellian gun confiscation scheme and they are making every American pay for it. They are beefing up the security state and expanding the American Stasi (their massive network of informants) by providing a National Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) Resource Center to teach not just law enforcement, but even community organizations how to implement red flag laws.





Joining us on today's show is Mark Oliva, Managing Director of Public Affairs from the National Shooting Sports Foundation to discuss Red Flag Laws, the ERPO Resource Centers, and some of the other tactics and threats that our gun rights opponents are using to pervert justice and reduce liberty.