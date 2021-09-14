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Patriotism Can Be a Fatal Habit, Flags, & White Flag
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1 view • September 14, 2021
Patriotism Can Be a Fatal Habit, Flags, & White Flag
originally published March 6, 2013 on boobtube
"Nationalism is an infantile disease. It is the measles of mankind." Albert EInstein
dr Meno talks about how flags manipulate people into Patriotism, and that can be a fatal habit. Also why has not any country adopted the WHITE FLAG as their country's national flag.
originally published March 6, 2013 on boobtube
"Nationalism is an infantile disease. It is the measles of mankind." Albert EInstein
dr Meno talks about how flags manipulate people into Patriotism, and that can be a fatal habit. Also why has not any country adopted the WHITE FLAG as their country's national flag.
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