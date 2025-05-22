Russia creating ‘buffer zone’ along parts of Ukraine border — Putin

‘Women and children are being targeted and killed,’ so a buffer zone along Kursk and Bryansk regions will be set up.

From Sputnik, 'WHY RUSSIA WANTS A BUFFER ZONE – MILITARY LOGIC EXPLAINED'

Retired Russian colonel and combat veteran Anatoliy Matviychuk, who served in Afghanistan and Syria, breaks down the military rationale behind Russia’s push to create a buffer zone along its border with Ukraine:

🛡 “This won’t just be a demilitarized belt — it’s about shielding Belgorod, Kursk, Bryansk, Crimea, Zaporozhye, Kherson and Donbass regions from NATO artillery fire.”

🔎 Why 100 km?

“NATO-supplied long-range artillery can hit targets from 70 km. Add a 30 km safety margin — and you get a 100 km deep buffer.”

“In Afghanistan, the Soviet Union created a similar zone. Same logic, same scale.”

📍 Where exactly?

“We’re talking Sumy, Chernigov, Dnepropetrovsk, and Kharkov regions — territories bordering both the old and new Russian regions.”

🚫 No Kiev control allowed

“Yes, Ukrainians may live and farm there. But there will be no Kiev administration. Period.”

🎯 What does this mean for Zelensky and the Ukrainian Armed Forces?

“Push them back 100 km, and they lose the ability to launch raids, surveillance, or shell border towns with key weapons. Drones and long-range missiles? Maybe. But the backbone of their firepower — gone.”

👉 On Zelensky’s reaction

“He’ll cry crocodile tears, scream about ‘occupation.’ But our leadership won’t blink. The safety of our people comes first.”