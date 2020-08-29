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SIXTHSENSE - VIDEO ENHANCEMENT - CHEMTRAILS DON'T EXIST AND THEY ARE NOT SPRAYING US WITH METALLIC NANO COMPOUNDS!
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488 views • August 29, 2020
⭐ 1080P HD VERSION HERE:⭐ https://bittube.tv/post/dcd1be89-584d-4b85-add8-3ff063b7b574
MUSIC: Liquid Drum & Bass Mix 2020 #29
Fokuz Recordings: https://youtu.be/Oqa5jddF09U
Of course they are, I am being sarcastic...
All the evidence is here, the highly reflective/conductive properties of metallic nano compounds which are like a programmable matter/material... Possibly carbon graphene..
I have enhanced to emphasize the light reflective properties of this material, as the camera moves around and it adjusts the exposure to let in more light we see the actual 3# structures attached to the sun .. sun machine.... sun simulator. The entire thing is a projection system of FALSE LED light.
⭐SixthSense is expanding network reach! PLEASE VISIT MY CHANNELS AND SUBSCRIBE!
⭐ https://bittube.tv/profile/SixthSense
⭐ https://lbry.tv/@SixthSense:e
INVITE https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SixthSense:e
MUSIC: Liquid Drum & Bass Mix 2020 #29
Fokuz Recordings: https://youtu.be/Oqa5jddF09U
Of course they are, I am being sarcastic...
All the evidence is here, the highly reflective/conductive properties of metallic nano compounds which are like a programmable matter/material... Possibly carbon graphene..
I have enhanced to emphasize the light reflective properties of this material, as the camera moves around and it adjusts the exposure to let in more light we see the actual 3# structures attached to the sun .. sun machine.... sun simulator. The entire thing is a projection system of FALSE LED light.
⭐SixthSense is expanding network reach! PLEASE VISIT MY CHANNELS AND SUBSCRIBE!
⭐ https://bittube.tv/profile/SixthSense
⭐ https://lbry.tv/@SixthSense:e
INVITE https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SixthSense:e
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