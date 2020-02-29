© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How to Control the Order of Slides in a Slideshow on Windows 10
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • February 29, 2020
This short video explains how to control the order of slides in a slideshow on Windows 10 using the File Explorer slide show feature. It also explains how to set the first slide displayed in the random "shuffle" mode on Windows 10.
Support Us:
PATREON https://www.patreon.com/user?u=28764298
#slideshow
Support Us:
PATREON https://www.patreon.com/user?u=28764298
#slideshow
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.