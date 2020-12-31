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Ep. #1 - What is the Song & Verse Podcast? | Christian Podcast | Song & Verse Ministries
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2 views • December 31, 2020
In this episode, we introduce the mission, purpose, and scope of the Song & Verse Podcast.
Song & Verse Ministries celebrates the art of music – recognizing that God’s influence and design can be found in the souls of all humanity – His Creation. Through our podcast, blog, and other endeavors, we will strive to bring His Word to life through reflection, discussion, discernment, and the music itself.
Song & Verse Ministries will also focus on building a community of sharing and enlightenment while motivating others to celebrate and share the Good News of the Gospel with all the world.
Song & Verse Ministries believes music speaks to the soul, and it is a tool used to teach and admonish us all with wisdom through song, proverbs, parables, and psalms from His Holy Spirit (Colossians 3:16).
Donations can be made at songandverseministries.com/donate
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/songandverse
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/songandverse
Twitter: https://twitter.com/songandverse316
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/songandverse/
https://songandverseministries.com
Song & Verse Ministries celebrates the art of music – recognizing that God’s influence and design can be found in the souls of all humanity – His Creation. Through our podcast, blog, and other endeavors, we will strive to bring His Word to life through reflection, discussion, discernment, and the music itself.
Song & Verse Ministries will also focus on building a community of sharing and enlightenment while motivating others to celebrate and share the Good News of the Gospel with all the world.
Song & Verse Ministries believes music speaks to the soul, and it is a tool used to teach and admonish us all with wisdom through song, proverbs, parables, and psalms from His Holy Spirit (Colossians 3:16).
Donations can be made at songandverseministries.com/donate
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/songandverse
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/songandverse
Twitter: https://twitter.com/songandverse316
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/songandverse/
https://songandverseministries.com
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