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Scientific mechanisms of the Anti-White paradigm - Their modern origins and evolution — Aaron Kasparov (2021)
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32 views • April 13, 2022
Scientific mechanisms of the Anti-White paradigm - Their modern origins and evolution — Aaron Kasparov (2021)
“The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary.” -H.L. Menken
“The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary.” -H.L. Menken
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