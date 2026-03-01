BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Operation Epic Fury | US & Israel Bomb Iran | US Service Members Killed As Iran Retaliates 3/1/26
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
37 views • 2 days ago

World News Report: Are we at war? Trump said that the recent death of 3 service members and injury of 5 others is what happens in war. However, Congress has not declared war on Iran. The world woke up Saturday morning to the US and Israel taking out 40 top Iranian leaders, as well as their Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei. The US is urging Iranians to start an internal civil war and take over from the Islamic regime. There are a lot of things going on around the world, but right now, all eyes are on Iran and what the fallout means. We will take you around the world for this week's international top stories and break down how these strikes will affect everything from global oil prices, air travel, and relations with China. All of that and MORE in this week's TOP World News Stories! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/operation-epic-fury/

iranworld newsbreaking newsconservative newsayatollah khomeinius bombs iranare we at war with iranseven countries five yearscan trump declaire wardid iran strike back
Recent News
Trump escalates military strikes against Iran: B-1 bombers target ballistic missile systems

Trump escalates military strikes against Iran: B-1 bombers target ballistic missile systems

Patrick Lewis
Israel used hacked traffic cameras and AI to assassinate Iran&#8217;s Supreme Leader, report reveals

Israel used hacked traffic cameras and AI to assassinate Iran’s Supreme Leader, report reveals

Kevin Hughes
CENTCOM confirms 6 U.S. troops killed, 18 wounded as Iranian strike hits American Operations Center

CENTCOM confirms 6 U.S. troops killed, 18 wounded as Iranian strike hits American Operations Center

Laura Harris
The Final Chapter: How Trump&#8217;s Ill-Fated War with Iran Dooms the American Empire

The Final Chapter: How Trump’s Ill-Fated War with Iran Dooms the American Empire

Mike Adams
U.S. Facing Critical Shortage of Air Defense Munitions as Iran Pounds Regional Bases

U.S. Facing Critical Shortage of Air Defense Munitions as Iran Pounds Regional Bases

Mike Adams
The Final Debasement: Operation Epic Fury Triggers Economic Collapse as Globalist Wars Destroy Your Savings

The Final Debasement: Operation Epic Fury Triggers Economic Collapse as Globalist Wars Destroy Your Savings

Mike Adams
