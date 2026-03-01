Operation Epic Fury | US & Israel Bomb Iran | US Service Members Killed As Iran Retaliates 3/1/26

World News Report: Are we at war? Trump said that the recent death of 3 service members and injury of 5 others is what happens in war. However, Congress has not declared war on Iran. The world woke up Saturday morning to the US and Israel taking out 40 top Iranian leaders, as well as their Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei. The US is urging Iranians to start an internal civil war and take over from the Islamic regime. There are a lot of things going on around the world, but right now, all eyes are on Iran and what the fallout means. We will take you around the world for this week's international top stories and break down how these strikes will affect everything from global oil prices, air travel, and relations with China. All of that and MORE in this week's TOP World News Stories! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/operation-epic-fury/

