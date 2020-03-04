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The Power Behind Words - What Matters
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282 views • March 04, 2020
Words are powerful. They can build or break relationships, spirits, and people.
Do you feel that you are an effective communicator? Are your messages received as you intend?
Today we talk about how important the conversations we have are. How different communication styles can affect the reception of our message and affect our image.
We also take a look at self-talk. How do our word choices affect our physical and mental health? Does it impacts our productivity?
Let's talk!
#words #communicate #selftalk
MY SOCIAL MEDIA:
►Where to Follow Erica :
www.Facebook.com/Erica.E.Edwards
www.instagram.com/ericaelita
www.Twitter.com/ericaelita
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ericaelita/
Do you feel that you are an effective communicator? Are your messages received as you intend?
Today we talk about how important the conversations we have are. How different communication styles can affect the reception of our message and affect our image.
We also take a look at self-talk. How do our word choices affect our physical and mental health? Does it impacts our productivity?
Let's talk!
#words #communicate #selftalk
MY SOCIAL MEDIA:
►Where to Follow Erica :
www.Facebook.com/Erica.E.Edwards
www.instagram.com/ericaelita
www.Twitter.com/ericaelita
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ericaelita/
Keywords
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