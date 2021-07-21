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Audit the Deaths!
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30 views • July 21, 2021
Scott Jensen, July 12, 2021
No more political covering - just the facts! Counties and states across the country are lowering their death counts from COVID-19. We need a REAL assessment of why Tim Walz shutdown our state here.
If we don't have anything to hide for some of the most catastrophic economic and educational decisions in our state's history, then we shouldn't be afraid of a death count audit.
https://fb.watch/v/1PPN5fRq1/
No more political covering - just the facts! Counties and states across the country are lowering their death counts from COVID-19. We need a REAL assessment of why Tim Walz shutdown our state here.
If we don't have anything to hide for some of the most catastrophic economic and educational decisions in our state's history, then we shouldn't be afraid of a death count audit.
https://fb.watch/v/1PPN5fRq1/
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