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How To Wise Up - Proverbs 17:16 (NIV)
16 Why should fools have money in hand to buy wisdom,
when they are not able to understand it?
Proverbs Club Commentary
Knowledge is required to understand wisdom.
Wisdom can be taught, but not bought.
https://pc1.tiny.us/yynp4eax
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