“Delia’s Gone” is one of several traditional song versions about the murder of Delia Green, who was shot on Christmas Eve, 1900 by 15-year-old Mose Houston. It was recorded four times by Johnny Cash.



Delia, oh, Delia Delia all my life

If I hadn't have shot poor

Delia I'd have had her for my wife

Delia's gone, one more round Delia's gone



I went up to Memphis

And I met Delia there found her in her parlor

And I tied to her chair

Delia's gone, one more round Delia's gone



She was low down and trifling

And she was cold and mean

Kind of evil make me want to Grab my sub machine

Delia's gone, one more round Delia's gone



First time I shot her I shot her in the side

Hard to watch her suffer

But with the second shot she died

Delia's gone, one more round Delia's gone



But jailer, oh, jailer Jailer

I can't sleep 'cause all around my bedside

I hear the patter of Delia's feet

Delia's gone, one more round Delia's gone



So if you woman's devilish

You can let her run

Or you can bring her down and do her

Like Delia got done

Delia's gone, one more round Delia's gone