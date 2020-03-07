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DELIA'S GONE
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11 views • March 07, 2020
“Delia’s Gone” is one of several traditional song versions about the murder of Delia Green, who was shot on Christmas Eve, 1900 by 15-year-old Mose Houston. It was recorded four times by Johnny Cash.
Delia, oh, Delia Delia all my life
If I hadn't have shot poor
Delia I'd have had her for my wife
Delia's gone, one more round Delia's gone
I went up to Memphis
And I met Delia there found her in her parlor
And I tied to her chair
Delia's gone, one more round Delia's gone
She was low down and trifling
And she was cold and mean
Kind of evil make me want to Grab my sub machine
Delia's gone, one more round Delia's gone
First time I shot her I shot her in the side
Hard to watch her suffer
But with the second shot she died
Delia's gone, one more round Delia's gone
But jailer, oh, jailer Jailer
I can't sleep 'cause all around my bedside
I hear the patter of Delia's feet
Delia's gone, one more round Delia's gone
So if you woman's devilish
You can let her run
Or you can bring her down and do her
Like Delia got done
Delia's gone, one more round Delia's gone
Delia, oh, Delia Delia all my life
If I hadn't have shot poor
Delia I'd have had her for my wife
Delia's gone, one more round Delia's gone
I went up to Memphis
And I met Delia there found her in her parlor
And I tied to her chair
Delia's gone, one more round Delia's gone
She was low down and trifling
And she was cold and mean
Kind of evil make me want to Grab my sub machine
Delia's gone, one more round Delia's gone
First time I shot her I shot her in the side
Hard to watch her suffer
But with the second shot she died
Delia's gone, one more round Delia's gone
But jailer, oh, jailer Jailer
I can't sleep 'cause all around my bedside
I hear the patter of Delia's feet
Delia's gone, one more round Delia's gone
So if you woman's devilish
You can let her run
Or you can bring her down and do her
Like Delia got done
Delia's gone, one more round Delia's gone
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