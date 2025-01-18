The Beach is Permanently Open – Wannabe Autocrats get Schooled

This 1-hour episode is a follow up on the progress of a living woman who stood up against tyranny in her hometown. Following the illegal actions of her local government during Covidius Minimus, she has defended the rights of the many for 4 + years now. It looks like an end is in sight, but we will keep you informed with regard to what one person can achieve in the face of complete disregard of rights and process. And by the way, she did it all Pro Se, and now seems to know the law better than the folks who are paid to know and enforce it!





