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Off The Charts with Roy Beck - U.S. Population Growth
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12 views • December 11, 2019
This is an abridged version of Charts as edited and included in Dennis Michael Lynch's 2012 documentary, "They Come to America" Roy Beck is the Founder of NumbersUSA which educates and mobilizes Americans around the recommendations of two national commissions that recommended deep reductions in annual immigration numbers.
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