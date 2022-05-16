X22 REPORT Ep. 2776b - Durham Is Ready To Expose It All, As We Prepare To Land, Please Fasten Your Seatbelt

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Durham Is Ready To Expose It All, As We Prepare To Land, Please Fasten Your Seatbelt
Durham has started the trial today with jury selection, he is now in position to expose it all. Elon Musk traps Twitter, no matter which way they turn it's bad for them. We have been cruising at 40,000 ft for a while now, prepare for landing. Trump and the patriots are bring the full strength of the storm to the [DS], as the storm approaches the [DS] will be struggling to distract from what is really going on, this will not work, the truth has a bull horn and it will not be stopped.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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