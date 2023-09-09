Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Spirit of Jezebel Over America
channel image
His Kingdom Prophecy
92 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
76 views
Published Yesterday

Copyright © Mena Lee Jones

Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/the-spirit-of-jezebel-over-america/

Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "Thus saith The LORD of Hosts: “Clean your threshing floors! I see the temple prostitutes, they stand in the doorways, they sit in your pews, they preach from your pulpits, they are the seeds of Jezebel!"

Keywords
americajudgejezebel spirithomosexualitydemonic spiritmena lee jones

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket