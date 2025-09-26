A Look at Strophanthus from a New Biology Perspective - 9/24/25 Dr. Tom Cowan

Tom opens this week’s livestream with a fascinating reflection on a viral video featuring former Portland State professor Peter Boghossian, who—alongside James Lindsay and Helen Pluckrose—exposed corruption and ideological bias in academia by submitting intentionally absurd papers to top peer-reviewed journals. Tom draws a parallel between this famous academic hoax and the state of virology today, where peer-reviewed publishing often rewards conformity over truth.





Watch Peter Boghossian's video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qH68_VaFuB4





Later, Tom dives deep into Strophanthus, also known as "The Gift from Paradise." Tom shares his thoughts on:

- The true observations behind Strophanthus' effects on the heart, nervous system, and more

- How modern biology misinterprets these effects using flawed theories like the sodium-potassium pump

- The fascinating history of cardiac glycosides like Wabain and why they fell out of use

- Why Strophanthus may support energy, relaxation, and vitality—not through “receptors” and “pathways,” but by improving the gel-like structure of our cells

- A humorous and insightful critique of peer-reviewed science (and an idea for a spoof paper on climate denialism viruses!)





Learn more and shop our Strophanthus here: https://drtomcowan.com/pages/strophanthus





