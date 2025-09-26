A Look at Strophanthus from a New Biology Perspective - 9/24/25 Dr. Tom Cowan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tom opens this week’s livestream with a fascinating reflection on a viral video featuring former Portland State professor Peter Boghossian, who—alongside James Lindsay and Helen Pluckrose—exposed corruption and ideological bias in academia by submitting intentionally absurd papers to top peer-reviewed journals. Tom draws a parallel between this famous academic hoax and the state of virology today, where peer-reviewed publishing often rewards conformity over truth.
Watch Peter Boghossian's video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qH68_VaFuB4
Later, Tom dives deep into Strophanthus, also known as "The Gift from Paradise." Tom shares his thoughts on:
- The true observations behind Strophanthus' effects on the heart, nervous system, and more
- How modern biology misinterprets these effects using flawed theories like the sodium-potassium pump
- The fascinating history of cardiac glycosides like Wabain and why they fell out of use
- Why Strophanthus may support energy, relaxation, and vitality—not through “receptors” and “pathways,” but by improving the gel-like structure of our cells
- A humorous and insightful critique of peer-reviewed science (and an idea for a spoof paper on climate denialism viruses!)
Learn more and shop our Strophanthus here: https://drtomcowan.com/pages/strophanthus
