© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jesus Says to Love in Truth
Follow
1
Share
Report
51 views • January 26, 2022
The gospel presented in the Bible commands Christians to love and to intercede for others in prayer. His Holy Ghost will enable us to love in truth, if we submit to the power that works within us, that we may be a light for the world to see. John 13:34-35 is Christ's new commandment of love. And it is according to revealed truth - I John 5:3.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.