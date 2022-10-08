Create New Account
Medical Martial Law Is Imminent: All-Vaxxed Military Plots Their TAKEOVER!
What is happening
Published 2 months ago |
Stew Peters Network Published October 7, 2022


MARTIAL LAW is underway!

Dr. Jane Ruby joins to expose the coming disasters from our military, as they prepare to enforce the Plandemic 2.0, to continue the Regime's control!

COVID is a LIE, and a tool for complete takeover!

Go to: diedsuddenly.info to find more on the upcoming documentary, "Died Suddenly"!

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
