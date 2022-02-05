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Demon Habitation or Holy Spirit Temple
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166 views • February 05, 2022
Streamed live on Oct 16, 2021
Join us tonight on the Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST)
Is your body the temple for demons, devils, and sin or is it the Holy Habitation of the Spirit of God? Join us as we discuss the importance of being filled with the Holy Spirit.
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Shared from and subscribe to:
Midnight Ride
https://www.youtube.com/c/MidnightRide/videos
Join us tonight on the Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST)
Is your body the temple for demons, devils, and sin or is it the Holy Habitation of the Spirit of God? Join us as we discuss the importance of being filled with the Holy Spirit.
https://www.nystv.org . Use Promo Code: RIDER
For your first month free.
Tonight's sponsors:
Joshua Watts Leather https://joshuawattsleather.com
Cascadia Cutlery https://cascadiacutlery.com
Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com
NYSTV https://www.nystv.org ( For your first month free, use coupon code: RIDER)
Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content: Donate PayPal https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV #MidnightRide #NYSTV #BookofEnoch
Now You See TV
https://www.youtube.com/c/NowYouSeeTV/videos
Now You See TV
https://rumble.com/c/NYSTV
Shared from and subscribe to:
Midnight Ride
https://www.youtube.com/c/MidnightRide/videos
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