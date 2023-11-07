These 3 UNUSUAL factors make the 2024 election the WEIRDEST Glenn has ever seen

Glenn Beck
Nov 6, 2023
"This is the most bizarre primary I have ever seen in my lifetime," Glenn says. With only a year left before the 2024 election, Glenn and Stu review the very unusual state of the race: The leading Republican candidate, former president Donald Trump, is facing multiple lawsuits that could land him in prison, the leading Democratic candidate, President Biden, is tanking in the polls, and we could see a rematch between two presidents. So, can Trump win from jail? Will the Democrats kick Biden out of the race? Glenn gives his thoughts ...
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AejKNxPXt4c
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.