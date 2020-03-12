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Trump Pushes Back on Democrat Car Bans, But Corona-Fear Will Bring FULL Economic Shutdown
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26 views • March 12, 2020
Many Republicans in Congress are going wobbly on climate alarmism but Trump understands the agenda to ban cars even as Jalopnik, Buzzfed 5th columnist for the car community, pretends Democrats have no such agenda. But will coronavirus responses give us an even greater austerity program than the radical environmentalists proposed?
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