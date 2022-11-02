Eva Vlaardingerbroek: Dutch Government Proposes Monitoring All Transactions Over 100 Euros
'They will know everything about you through the money that you spend... There's a presumption of guilt, you are being treated as a criminal'
Solution: #gold #silver #monero #localbanks
