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CERN LISTEN CLOSE
SCHUMI FAILURE AND CERN RAMPED UP....
A coincidence or is "Atlantis Apocalypse Part II" coming up? - As I have just seen, CERN was ramped up today to trigger a new collision on 5.7., which is supposed to produce a "Higgs boson", - a primary elementary particle of the electrically weak fields, which gives the elementary particles their mass. If there is a connection, then it will be very, very interesting on July 5 and Schumi should probably be on the move by then.