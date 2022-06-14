Dr. Scott Ventureyra: Covid Dystopia and the Great Reset

In this interview with The New American, Catholic and theologian philosopher Dr. Scott Ventureyra discussed his just-published book COVID-19: A Dystopian Delusion: Examining the Machinations of Governments, Health Organizations, the Globalist Elites, Big Pharma, Big Tech, and the Legacy Media.

Dr. Ventureyra described how he felt obligated to help wake people up and to bear historical witness to what is happening by exposing lies, agendas, and crimes against humanity that the globalist elites of the World Economic Forum, the U.N., the W.H.O. and other supranational entities have committed in the name of public health.

To learn more about Dr. Scott Ventureyra, please go to: https://www.scottventureyra.com/

To order the book, please go to: https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Dystopian-Machinations-Governments-Organizations/dp/1777343526/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2KR6R56F6C5YU&keywords=ventureyra&qid=1654534964&sprefix=ventureyra%2Caps%2C60&sr=8-1