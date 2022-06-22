Ukraine Russia War Update - Col Douglas Macgregor

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Former White House military advisor Col Douglas Macgregor tells Judge Napolitano that the Ukrainian army has effectively been “annihilated”. However, although Ukraine is staring at defeat, the conflict still has the potential to escalate and draw in the U.S. and its allies.
Mirrored - Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom