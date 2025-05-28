Trump Hits 'Crazy' Putin In Rage-Filled Post

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It didn't have to be this way. President Trump had the opportunity when first inaugurated to wash his hands of Biden's proxy war with Russia through Ukraine, but he could not resist intervening further. Now as things are not going as planned, he is raging at both sides, attacking Putin and Zelensky. Also today, Rand versus Lindsey on Russia secondary sanctions...who will win?