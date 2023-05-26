DUTCHSINSE FORECASTED PANAMA 6.6 EARTHQUAKE

THOSE WHO HAVE BEEN FOLLOWING DUTCHSINSE FOR YEARS KNOW HOW ACCURATE HE IS FORECASTING EARTHQUAKES. WELL THE LAST WEEK HAS BEEN OFF THE CHARTS. MORE TO COME.
---------------
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake shakes Panama-Colombia border
https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/magnitude-66-earthquake-strikes-puerto-obaldia-panama-usgs-2023-05-25/
--------------------
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.