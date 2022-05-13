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BREAKING! Trump's Triumphant Return #Top Secret! Next Week! Kash Patel's EPIC Announcement Today on Truth Social! The Return of The MAGA King ...Next Week!
Christian Patriot News
Christian Patriot News
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Previous Updates:


Q: You're Watching a Scripted Movie! Biden: Fake President on a Fake White House Set! W.H.O.'s Pulling The Strings?


https://rumble.com/v14b60d-youre-watching-a-scripted-movie-biden-fake-president-on-a-fake-white-house-.html



Q: A Week to Remember! The Bottom Line: Pain is Coming! The Military is The Only Way! D5 Avalanche!


https://rumble.com/v1447jz-a-week-to-remember-the-bottom-line-pain-is-coming-the-military-is-the-only-.html



Trump's Operation Fiddler #PsyWar: Ghost in The Machine! Checkmate! Nothing Can Stop What is Coming!


https://rumble.com/v13wgqy-trump-operation-fiddler-ghost-in-the-machine-checkmate-nothing-can-stop-wha.html



Trump's Full-Out Ultra MAGA White Hat Offensive! 2000 Mules: Irrefutable Evidence! China/Taiwan PLUS Durham MOABS!


https://rumble.com/v13s37d-trumps-full-out-ultra-maga-white-hat-offensive-2000-mules-irrefutable-evide.html



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trumpfake newsconstitutionchristdeep stateqanonjoe bidenqwwg1wgamagaadrenochromeq anonthe great awakeningx22 reportdigital soldiersgeneral flynnthe great resetdan scavinolin woodchristian patriot news
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