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PROUD BOYS Are Not A Terror Group With Kevin J Johnston and Former Proud Boys Leader
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12 views • February 05, 2021
We watched two groups like AntiFa and black lives matter burn American cities to the ground. The Canadian government celebrated that. The Liberal Party of Canada, the New Democratic Party of Canada, the Green Party of Canada and even half of the cabinet of the Conservative party all celebrated America tearing itself apart.
Well, let's call it what it is. It was not America tearing itself apart it was the terror group AntiFa and the other terror group Black Lives Matter doing all of the killing and all of the burning.
The Proud Boys are the group who stood shoulder to shoulder with police to protect police and protect citizens of the United States and Canada from AntiFa violence. Because the liberal party is paying AntiFa to cause havoc in Canada, they chose to declare the protectors of Canada a terror group. This is a completely partisan and illegal act on the part of the Justin Trudeau government, and it is one more nail in the coffin of your freedom and your country.
The Proud Boys are not a terror group and as an investigative journalist, I know this because I have gone to their meetings. I'm a real journalist whereas all of the mainstream media have hired activists and not journalists. And in tonight's show, you get a chance to talk with a former PROUD BOY who was the head of the Manitoba chapter.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
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TWITTER: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
YOUTUBE: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
Well, let's call it what it is. It was not America tearing itself apart it was the terror group AntiFa and the other terror group Black Lives Matter doing all of the killing and all of the burning.
The Proud Boys are the group who stood shoulder to shoulder with police to protect police and protect citizens of the United States and Canada from AntiFa violence. Because the liberal party is paying AntiFa to cause havoc in Canada, they chose to declare the protectors of Canada a terror group. This is a completely partisan and illegal act on the part of the Justin Trudeau government, and it is one more nail in the coffin of your freedom and your country.
The Proud Boys are not a terror group and as an investigative journalist, I know this because I have gone to their meetings. I'm a real journalist whereas all of the mainstream media have hired activists and not journalists. And in tonight's show, you get a chance to talk with a former PROUD BOY who was the head of the Manitoba chapter.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/kevinjjohnstonradio
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.Social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
TWITTER: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
YOUTUBE: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
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