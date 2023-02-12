+ π.Νικόλαος Μανώλης: Η κατάρα του χρήματος [ΒΙΝΤΕΟ 2020]

Ομιλία του μακαριστού π.Νικόλαου Μανώλη, «Ἡ κατάρα τοῦ χρήματος» [ΒΙΝΤΕΟ 2020]
Η Ομιλία πραγματοποιήθηκε την Κυριακή 16 Φεβρουαρίου 2020
«…δός μοι τό ἐπιβάλλον μέρος τῆς οὐσίας.» (Λουκ. 15,12)
Όλα για το χρήμα, που κυβερνά τον κόσμο!
ΠΕΡΙΕΧΟΜΕΝΑ ΟΜΙΛΙΑΣ:
1.Τό χρῆμα ὡς ἀπαραίτητο “ἀγαθό”
2.Ὁ Χριστός καί τό χρῆμα
3.Οἱ συνέπειες ἀπό τήν ἀπόκτηση τοῦ χρήματος
4.Ἡ ἀπαλλαγή ἀπό αὐτό ὁδηγεῖ στήν εὐτυχία
