+ π.Νικόλαος Μανώλης: Η κατάρα του χρήματος [ΒΙΝΤΕΟ 2020]
Published 19 hours ago

Ομιλία του μακαριστού π.Νικόλαου Μανώλη, «Ἡ κατάρα τοῦ χρήματος» [ΒΙΝΤΕΟ 2020] Η Ομιλία πραγματοποιήθηκε την Κυριακή 16 Φεβρουαρίου 2020 «…δός μοι τό ἐπιβάλλον μέρος τῆς οὐσίας.» (Λουκ. 15,12) Όλα για το χρήμα, που κυβερνά τον κόσμο! ΠΕΡΙΕΧΟΜΕΝΑ ΟΜΙΛΙΑΣ: 1.Τό χρῆμα ὡς ἀπαραίτητο “ἀγαθό” 2.Ὁ Χριστός καί τό χρῆμα 3.Οἱ συνέπειες ἀπό τήν ἀπόκτηση τοῦ χρήματος 4.Ἡ ἀπαλλαγή ἀπό αὐτό ὁδηγεῖ στήν εὐτυχία

god christ religion greece orthodoxy

