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URGENT PETITION UK: NOT A CHANCE BORIS Tories go full authoritarian! (MIRRORED)
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71 views • September 23, 2020
NOT A CHANCE BORIS Tories go full authoritarian! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Rotten Politics at:-
https://youtu.be/lqFBss1XPeI
Hi and welcome everyone
Petition Repeal the Coronavirus Act 2020
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/313310
In this video we look at the new authoritarian measures boris and his idiot advisors have come up with also i have a link to a VERY VERY important petition to get the act that allows the tories to do this repealed
please sign it for our futures and our kids futures
check out the video
Like Comment and Subscribe for more daily news and opinions
Id like to thank everyone thats commented and liked and subscribed you're legends
Follow me on twitter
http://twitter.com/PoliticsRotten
email me at
[email protected]
Come support me on BITCHUTE
PLEASE REFER TO THE YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE LINK BELOW.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/2Loa...
Find me in We Got A Problems Discord Server at
https://discord.gg/7SEcw5s Come chat on there
hope you enjoy
For Donations:https://streamlabs.com/rottenpolitics
Any donations will go to improving the content for you all
please leave a comment like share subscribe and hit the notification
coronavirus uk,brexit,brexiteers,remain,remainers,remoaners,brexit deal,wto brexit,brexit news,nigel farage,boris johnson,boris brexit,labour brexit,boris government,british politics,keir starmer,eu trade talks,bbc bias,media bias,brexit transition,michel barnier,defund the bbc,we are the media,european union,uk politics,NOT A CHANCE BORIS Tories go full authoritarian,time to stop this madness,repeal the coronavirus act 2020 petition
Mirrored from You Tube channel Rotten Politics at:-
https://youtu.be/lqFBss1XPeI
Hi and welcome everyone
Petition Repeal the Coronavirus Act 2020
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/313310
In this video we look at the new authoritarian measures boris and his idiot advisors have come up with also i have a link to a VERY VERY important petition to get the act that allows the tories to do this repealed
please sign it for our futures and our kids futures
check out the video
Like Comment and Subscribe for more daily news and opinions
Id like to thank everyone thats commented and liked and subscribed you're legends
Follow me on twitter
http://twitter.com/PoliticsRotten
email me at
[email protected]
Come support me on BITCHUTE
PLEASE REFER TO THE YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE LINK BELOW.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/2Loa...
Find me in We Got A Problems Discord Server at
https://discord.gg/7SEcw5s Come chat on there
hope you enjoy
For Donations:https://streamlabs.com/rottenpolitics
Any donations will go to improving the content for you all
please leave a comment like share subscribe and hit the notification
coronavirus uk,brexit,brexiteers,remain,remainers,remoaners,brexit deal,wto brexit,brexit news,nigel farage,boris johnson,boris brexit,labour brexit,boris government,british politics,keir starmer,eu trade talks,bbc bias,media bias,brexit transition,michel barnier,defund the bbc,we are the media,european union,uk politics,NOT A CHANCE BORIS Tories go full authoritarian,time to stop this madness,repeal the coronavirus act 2020 petition
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