Walter Veith - To Know - Maine Camp Meeting Aug 2024 Sabbath Sermon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We are on the edge of eternity. God is pleading with His remnant church to press together and get ready to give the loud cry to the world. The church is the Apple of God’s eye but is also in the Laodocean state so how do we evaluate this apparent contradiction. The church militant is not the church triumphant but the promise is there that it will complete its mission, feeble and defective as it may be.
Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.com
Online Orders - North America: https://ca.clashofminds.com
Online Orders - South Africa: https://za.clashofminds.com
Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com
Donation Options
https://clashofminds.com/donate
What's Up Prof available in the following languages:
CZECH:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0aLSFt42jYg&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4x5fUMGB9ikkgbfow-5zkz
DUTCH:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bA5BO97kBlc&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4q9xPtmrl2slDXcn5D4_TJ
ENGLISH:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XulPyLDycSQ&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz
GERMAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vwqgT1byytc&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-72g7RD09qlisCe-Bh1tlx0
INDONESIAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U4-8VaYNqME&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-72tb50LSMhMz4qBmkyFFTK&index=1
LITHUANIAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=km_w511vPBw&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-5xap5ojLwzlEFzELmuZJHk
POLISH:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Z1eLckWHsw&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7AedY0QuLM_H7BwE9Isr2y
PORTUGUESE:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OITwLHkiZEw&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4HGSZ5hWZS37laS9bb7vWT
ROMANIAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z9_AWGhOjIQ&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-59iR5TdZyVyWQJkuSbnp3f
RUSSIAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZzRJ56nR2s&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-47ih4TmhdL3xlZzYFlxTDj
SERBIAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfP7IgAzv4A&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7IN_v7cfZXYyHhR0Mxol0K
SLOVAK:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJ1T6CZZmLk&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-6H_MCbrVVqDOmoqhbegyav
SPANISH:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUILAMrvNCo&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-66QRmDJzL5BZt8xTZ09uTk
What's Up Prof available on the following platforms:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ClashOfMinds1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/clashofminds
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/clashofminds
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clashofminds
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveries-Africa:5
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@clashofminds
Soundcloud (Audio ONLY): https://soundcloud.com/clashofminds