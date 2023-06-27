We now know the mystery of seasons and times.

1Thess lesson #105. The terms - epochs, ages, seasons and times are clarified and used in specific teaching in the New Testament. All 4 dispensations have these terms defined under each dispensation. They point to the timing and plans of God to fulfill each period of time in HIS fashion for HIS glory.
