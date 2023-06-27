Create New Account
We now know the mystery of seasons and times.
PRB Ministry
27 Subscribers
15 views
Published Yesterday

1Thess lesson #105. The terms - epochs, ages, seasons and times are clarified and used in specific teaching in the New Testament. All 4 dispensations have these terms defined under each dispensation. They point to the timing and plans of God to fulfill each period of time in HIS fashion for HIS glory. 

godjesus christbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

