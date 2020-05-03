5G and Hawaii

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What is 5G? Do I have it on my phone, computer, tablet? What does the relevant EMF research show about health effects? Why is our government not protecting us? What is wrong with the FCC? What's happening in Hawaii? What about the 5G satellites? How many are orbiting earth now? Are they activated? What can we do to stop 5G? Please sign our petitions at: www.KeepYourPower.org