JD Vance says a ceasefire agreement - regarding Trump post 🤷‍♂️

Cynthia... there's a lot to read. This was posted latest update, about an hour or so ago, from FM Araghchi: Araghchi, but it's already almost 5:00 Tehran time. He replied again.

Here's the most update, Important: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi post.

It seems that a ceasefire is now in effect. 🤷‍♀️

Iran was heavily attacked after Trump's announcement (shown in next 2 videos uploaded after this one), Read below.

Trump posted bragging about ceasefire a few hours ago.

This following Video description: from a few hours ago and other info from a few hours before.

JD Vance seems to think that there is an agreement regarding the ceasefire and says, 'this could be a new dawn of an economic age of prosperity' for Iran and the Middle East.

Before this: Vice President J.D. Vance has stated that the United States now seeks to open direct communication channels with Iran. Until now, nearly all interactions were conducted through intermediaries.

Before this: U.S. Vice President JD Vance stated that American strikes have effectively destroyed Iran’s nuclear program.

According to him, Iran has lost the technical capacity to produce nuclear weapons, and Washington now hopes Tehran will not attempt to restore it.

US Vice President Dodges Question on Iran's Uranium

US Vice President JD Vance declined to confirm whether the Trump administration knows the location of Iran’s highly enriched uranium during a Fox News interview.

While Trump claimed recent US strikes “completely and totally obliterated” Iran’s nuclear facilities, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine said it’s “way too early” to assess if Iran still has nuclear capability.

Vance downplayed the specifics, saying: “Our goal was to bury the uranium, and I do think the uranium is buried.”

The following are posts just before this video:

This was just before we knew: BREAKING! Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi states there is no ceasefire agreement!

However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards.

Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel. About 3 hours ago. Read below:🤷‍♂️

CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED! Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World. During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL. On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, “THE 12 DAY WAR.” This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!

Jun 23, 2025, 5:02 PM

Adding:

Iranian Mehr News writes:

The Lie of “Peace”

While the world is already familiar with the erratic behavior of the unhinged American president, tonight Trump published more of his delusions—claiming a supposed ceasefire deal with Iran, complete with fabricated details—right as the Zionist regime struck multiple targets inside Iran.

It appears the steadfast resistance of the Iranian people and the valor of Iran’s armed forces—especially in response to the Zionist strikes and the American aggression two nights ago—have shaken the West, prompting them to invent this imaginary ceasefire.

Adding:

An Iranian official has stated that Tehran has accepted a U.S. proposal for a ceasefire with Israel, according to Reuters.

The agreement reportedly came after the Prime Minister of Qatar held a call with Iranian authorities to persuade them to accept Washington’s offer.



