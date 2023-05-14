https://gettr.com/post/p2h1tct2b36

05/13/2023 Brother David: Mr. Guo continues to exercise, study, and watch the news every day. There are also computers to use, but may not have internet access freely. The lawyer says that there'll be a decision in about two weeks. And we all need to be prepared for the possibility of not approving, which may lead to a longer detention period for Mr. Guo. It is not under our control. But of course, there is the possibility that it might be approved. If Mr. Guo can be bailed out successfully, it will be a gift from God to our fellow fighters. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





05/13/2023长岛哥：郭先生还是在一如既往地锻炼、学习，然后每天看新闻，有电脑可以用，但可能不是随便上网。郭先生的保释案已经上诉，律师说大概两个星期之内会有结果。但是大家都要做好保释案不被批准的准备，这意味着郭先生被关押的时间可能会更长。当然也有获批的可能，如果能保释成功，那就是上帝送给战友们的礼物。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



