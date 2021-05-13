© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Robin Williams: What Nobody Will Talk About!
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
250 views • May 13, 2021
As the details of the Robin Williams tragedy continue to unfold, shocking new information has come to light and the mainstream media has as usual failed to ask some incredibly relevant and important questions.
Why isn't anybody talking about possible SSRI usage? Why isn't the association between SSRI usage and Parkinson's disease being discussed?
http://www.express.co.uk/news/showbiz/498266/Hollywood-star-Robin-Williams-dead-suspected-suicide
http://www.cbsnews.com/news/robin-williams-death-highlights-challenge-of-treating-severe-depression/
http://www.nhs.uk/conditions/Antidepressant-drugs/Pages/Introduction.aspx
http://usatoday30.usatoday.com/news/health/2005-01-05-prozac-usat_x.htm
http://www.health.harvard.edu/newsweek/What_are_the_real_risks_of_antidepressants.htm
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/11722320
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/12034786
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2701616/
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2077439
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2012/08/09/pharmaceutical-companies-marketing_n_1760380.html
http://www.fiercepharma.com/special-reports/top-10-pharma-advertising-budgets-2012
http://www.businessinsider.com/the-10-biggest-advertisers-in-america-ranked-by-dollars-spent-annually-2013-7?op=1
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Litecoin Address: Lbxr3M8oezWaguEBc35MoyvQT88C85Sqpi
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Stefan Molyneux's Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
Twitter: https://twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
Google+: https://www.google.com/+StefanMolyneux_Freedomain_Radio
Linked In: http://www.linkedin.com/pub/stefan-molyneux/5/72a/703
Freedomain Radio Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Official.Freedomain.Radio
Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomainradio
Google+: https://www.google.com/+FreedomainradioFDR
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/freedomain-radio
Message Board: http://board.freedomainradio.com
Meet-Up Groups: http://www.meetup.com/Freedomain-Radio/
Blogspot: http://freedomain.blogspot.com/
iTunes Podcasts: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id552010683
Why isn't anybody talking about possible SSRI usage? Why isn't the association between SSRI usage and Parkinson's disease being discussed?
http://www.express.co.uk/news/showbiz/498266/Hollywood-star-Robin-Williams-dead-suspected-suicide
http://www.cbsnews.com/news/robin-williams-death-highlights-challenge-of-treating-severe-depression/
http://www.nhs.uk/conditions/Antidepressant-drugs/Pages/Introduction.aspx
http://usatoday30.usatoday.com/news/health/2005-01-05-prozac-usat_x.htm
http://www.health.harvard.edu/newsweek/What_are_the_real_risks_of_antidepressants.htm
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/11722320
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/12034786
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2701616/
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2077439
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2012/08/09/pharmaceutical-companies-marketing_n_1760380.html
http://www.fiercepharma.com/special-reports/top-10-pharma-advertising-budgets-2012
http://www.businessinsider.com/the-10-biggest-advertisers-in-america-ranked-by-dollars-spent-annually-2013-7?op=1
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Litecoin Address: Lbxr3M8oezWaguEBc35MoyvQT88C85Sqpi
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Stefan Molyneux's Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
Twitter: https://twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
Google+: https://www.google.com/+StefanMolyneux_Freedomain_Radio
Linked In: http://www.linkedin.com/pub/stefan-molyneux/5/72a/703
Freedomain Radio Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Official.Freedomain.Radio
Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomainradio
Google+: https://www.google.com/+FreedomainradioFDR
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/freedomain-radio
Message Board: http://board.freedomainradio.com
Meet-Up Groups: http://www.meetup.com/Freedomain-Radio/
Blogspot: http://freedomain.blogspot.com/
iTunes Podcasts: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id552010683
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.