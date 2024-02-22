Tucker Carlson · They Want Julian Assange to Die in Prison for Embarrassing the CIA

Tucker Carlson · Ep. 76 | Spoke with Julian Assange - off camera - last fall in the Belmarsh prison (UK) because they would NOT allow him to film the interview. As they lecture us endlessly about human rights in other countries, the Biden administration is trying to kill journalist Julian Assange for the crime of embarrassing the CIA.
His wife Stella joins us from his extradition hearing.
We visited Julian Assange in prison: https://bit.ly/3v5x01Y
Follow Tucker on X: https://x.com/TuckerCarlson
Text “TUCKER” to 44055 for exclusive updates!
@TuckerCarlson
https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1760424414124867651?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.