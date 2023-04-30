Are You Programmed To Obey? British Former Counter-Terror Surveillance Operative Speaks Up

MIRRORED from Vobes
https://rumble.com/v2j6ml2-are-you-programmed-to-obey.html
I talk to Mark Lawrence, a British former counter-terror surveillance operative, who spent decades working in the Middle-East training government teams. He has wriiten Programmed to Obey, which provides an explosive insight into the Covid-19 situation, and links its close relationship to high control groups (cults).
