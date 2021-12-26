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"The Literary Life Of Thingum Bob, Esq." by Edgar Allan Poe
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Late Editor Of The "Goosetherumfoodle"
By Himself
The picture used is of Henry Mayhew (founder of the magazine "Punch" in 1841) from the 1861 edition of London Labour and the London Poor in Post.
Looks like I changed my pronunciation of Goosetherumfoodle half way through, from a long 'oo' sound to a short 'u' sound. Didn't even realize it until I got to editing. Oops. Oh well, given the length of this one, there's nothing for it.
Follow along at: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/2150/2150-h/2150-h.htm#chap4.6
Late Editor Of The "Goosetherumfoodle"
By Himself
The picture used is of Henry Mayhew (founder of the magazine "Punch" in 1841) from the 1861 edition of London Labour and the London Poor in Post.
Looks like I changed my pronunciation of Goosetherumfoodle half way through, from a long 'oo' sound to a short 'u' sound. Didn't even realize it until I got to editing. Oops. Oh well, given the length of this one, there's nothing for it.
Follow along at: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/2150/2150-h/2150-h.htm#chap4.6
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