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And We Know 9.11.23 SWIFT Fury taking shape, Trump LOVED in IOWA, Never Forget 911, PRAY!
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119 views • September 12, 2023

LT of And We Know


Sep 11, 2023


The president has been very clear on what he will do with terrorists… President Trump that is… TREASON means GITMO. I would love nothing more than to see those who perpetrated this on us on 9/11 to be exposed and to finally meet their end in GITMO. We have stood together for a long time watching this unfold. We will discuss this, New Mexico, Mike Lindell, VAX, Maui and more today. Let’s go.


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Remnant Revolution Tour

https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/


LUCKY Larry Silverstein, who OWNED the World Trade Center complex just happened to MISS the attacks on 9/11… https://t.me/PatriotVoiceOfficial/34809


What happened to the Pentagon the next day, in the VERY SAME LOCATION??? https://t.me/PatriotVoiceOfficial/34808


Croatian MEP Mislav Kolakušić warns us in the European Parliament about the upcoming danger for humanity. https://t.me/ItalyQanons/8417


“I said the Election was Rigged and Stolen, which it was, and everybody knows that.” https://t.me/SicilianGorillian2/27936


50 Views of Plane Impact in South Tower | 9/11 World Trade Center (2001) https://t.me/SicilianGorillian2/28113


National Embarrassment: Watch President Joe Biden get CUT OFF from speaking mid-sentence and dismissed from stage as he struggles to form sentences at his press conference: https://t.me/SicilianGorillian2/28111


Twin Towers predicted in 911 https://twitter.com/MAVERIC68078049/status/1700897342009032722?s=20


911 Deception movie https://twitter.com/PunishDem1776/status/1699165300027957344?s=20


911 revisited Twitter https://twitter.com/PunishDem1776/status/1699164020694012052?s=20


Gov. Glenn Youngkin says he has pardoned Scott Smith, who was arrested over protesting the Loudoun County school board over their handling of his daughter’s sexual assault. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/52162


Djokovic's game winning shot was sponsored by Moderna after they wouldn't let him play in previous matches because he refused to be vaccinated. https://t.me/PepeMatter/17024

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Keywords
trumpnewstreasonpresidentvaccinechristian911hawaiiswiftiowaterroristsnew mexicomauivaxpraygitmofuryjabshotlovedmike lindellcovidltand we knowexposing evil
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