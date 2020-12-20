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"Why They Don't Talk About This?"
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91 views • December 20, 2020
"Why They Don't Talk About This?"
CREDITS,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1uav1I7c_YHbJZa1Tc1Cnw
QUOTE ,, A wise and frugal government, which shall restrain men from injuring one another, shall leave them otherwise free to regulate their own pursuits of industry and improvement, and shall not take from the mouth of labor the bread it has earned. Thomas Jefferson
CREDITS,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1uav1I7c_YHbJZa1Tc1Cnw
QUOTE ,, A wise and frugal government, which shall restrain men from injuring one another, shall leave them otherwise free to regulate their own pursuits of industry and improvement, and shall not take from the mouth of labor the bread it has earned. Thomas Jefferson
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