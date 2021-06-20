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Covid 19 - It's Too Late To Try To Wake People Up. People Have No Idea What's Coming...
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170 views • June 20, 2021
On this show Kate and I discuss how we interact with people who have received the vaccines. Is it too late for people to wake up?
What about vaccine shedding? We try to make some kind of sense about coronavirus vaccines and the people who get them during this show.
We're frustrated. I know you are too.
Enjoy and please share the show!
Thanks for listening. New shows every Friday so don't forget to subscribe!
Show page (coming soon):
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/702
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Join today and see what all the talk is about.
Use Code: EHR14 to start your free 2 week trial!
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Newsletter Subscribe for a special offer!
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What about vaccine shedding? We try to make some kind of sense about coronavirus vaccines and the people who get them during this show.
We're frustrated. I know you are too.
Enjoy and please share the show!
Thanks for listening. New shows every Friday so don't forget to subscribe!
Show page (coming soon):
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/702
##############################
SHOW SPONSORS
##############################
Molecular Hydrogen
https://www.biochargeme.com/collections/all-products/products/aquacure%C2%AE-model-ac50
Relax FAR Infrared Sauna
https://www.biochargeme.com/products/relax-far-infrared-sauna
GreenWave Dirty Electricity Filters
https://www.biochargeme.com/collections/emf/products/greenwave-filters
Bellicon Rebounders
https://www.biochargeme.com/products/bellicon-rebounders
Joovv Red Light Therapy
https://www.biochargeme.com/collections/light/products/joovv-red-light-therapy
####################################################
What is the Extreme Health Academy?
It's your #1 resource for living your healthiest life.
https://www.ExtremeHealthAcademy.com
Use Code: EHR14 to start your free 2 week trial!
Get support, encouragement, motivation, inspiration & the education you need to turn your health and life around.
TO DATE WE HAVE...
Academy Content Count: 565 videos, 131 hours, 21 minutes, 39 seconds.
Academy Forum Count: Total Topics – 1,264. Total Posts – 6,466.
NEW CONTENT ADDED MONTHLY...
* Ask Dr. Bergman & Justin Your Health Questions
* In Depth Monthly Courses!
* Live Monthly Workshops With Health Experts
* The Roadmap To Health - Your guide to changing your life!
* Incredible forum community to support your health journey - over 5,800 posts!
* Health Database - Find answers to your health questions FAST
* And so much more!
SOME OF OUR COURSES INCLUDE...
- Your Roadmap to Health
- Sacred Sexuality by Miss Jaya
- Best Skin Ever!
- Unbreakable Bones
- Liver Rescue
- Whole Body Restorative Exercises
- Diabetes Mastery
- Adrenal Health Recovery 101
- Deep Sleep Mastery
- Heart Health Optimization
- Autoimmune Disease Solutions
- Prevent & Heal Cancer Naturally!
- Build Invincible Immunity!
- The Hormone Optimization Course
- The Complete Digestion Course
- Your Nervous System!
- The 3 Stressors
- Getting the Healing Process Started
- Yoga For Healing
Join today and see what all the talk is about.
Use Code: EHR14 to start your free 2 week trial!
See you in the forums.
https://www.ExtremeHealthAcademy.com :)
####################################################
iTunes
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/itunes
Radio Show
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/
Newsletter Subscribe for a special offer!
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/subscribe
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/instagram
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/facebook
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