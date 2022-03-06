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Putin Tells BBC To Get Head Out of It's Ass
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352 views • March 06, 2022
Putin tells BBC to get head out of its ass
Back in 2014, a BBC correspondent ambushed the Russian President in a hallway, asking loaded questions in relation to the conflict in Eastern Ukraine.
"The Ukrainian army is shelling civilian areas, which is something European countries prefer not to notice" - he said
Back in 2014, a BBC correspondent ambushed the Russian President in a hallway, asking loaded questions in relation to the conflict in Eastern Ukraine.
"The Ukrainian army is shelling civilian areas, which is something European countries prefer not to notice" - he said
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