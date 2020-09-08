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Adolf Hitler - Story Never Told. 6
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27 views • September 08, 2020
The Greatest Story Never Told
by Dennis Wise;
is breaking barriers and challenging perceptions on a global scale.
This ground-breaking documentary chronicles the
rise of Germany from defeat in World War 1, to communist attempts to take over Germany; hyperinflation during the Weimar Republic, widespread unemployment and misery, and Adolf
Hitler's rise to power.
It also reveals a personal side of
Adolf Hitler:
Who he was, his family background, his artwork and struggles in Vienna and what motivated him to
come to power.
After painstaking research, Dennis has produced a comprehensive, unbiased, objective picture of what really happened during the World Wars, and
why Adolf Hitler's story is The Greatest Story Never Told.
Watch this series and uncover the real root
causes of World War 1.
Do your own research and come to your own conclusions.
Think Differently.
by Dennis Wise;
is breaking barriers and challenging perceptions on a global scale.
This ground-breaking documentary chronicles the
rise of Germany from defeat in World War 1, to communist attempts to take over Germany; hyperinflation during the Weimar Republic, widespread unemployment and misery, and Adolf
Hitler's rise to power.
It also reveals a personal side of
Adolf Hitler:
Who he was, his family background, his artwork and struggles in Vienna and what motivated him to
come to power.
After painstaking research, Dennis has produced a comprehensive, unbiased, objective picture of what really happened during the World Wars, and
why Adolf Hitler's story is The Greatest Story Never Told.
Watch this series and uncover the real root
causes of World War 1.
Do your own research and come to your own conclusions.
Think Differently.
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