Stop World War III of the Beast (China, Russia, US, UK, Germany, France) against White Lamb Ukraine

The Henoch prophecies planned World War III that will start from Russia, during ice age. The purpose of the 7 prophets from Plejaren Federation is reconstruction of ancient Codex from the colonies in Antarctica, with autocratic murders and supremacism, following Nokodemion. The ancient Codex uses a modern inconsistent methodology of David Hawkins' scale for consciousness.



Nokodemion was an eccentric psychopath with unrequited caprice for the matriarchal founder of the Universe. He created patriarchal chauvinistic spirit form for autocratic domination and control on worlds. The first Nokodemion died in 9.6 billion BC. Successive men occupied a managerial position of the Akashic Records, without knowledge of the mythology of psychopaths.



On Earth, Nokodemion's "walk-in" was Adolf Hitler with unrequited caprice for Nefertiti. The Grecian Trojan war for Helen of Troy, extramarital daughter of Zeus, was a similar psychopathic war, caused by irresponsible Vegans. The Vega race are extinct to 1,000 people, colluding with minority Draco Reptilians for domination and control.



The provocation of Russia and militarization from NATO is premediated and supported by the Nazi military industrial complex of Vega Plejaren Federation and Orion Empire with the Beast.



The Antichrist Beast is comprised by China, Russia, US, UK, France and Germany, who are advising and supporting Ukraine for World War III.



The white lamb for the Beast is Ukraine, abused for the military timelines of the Nazi military complex and hostile takeover of the Universe.



The countries of the Beast and the Great Reset are prepared the hostile takeover of the Universe and reconstruction to artificial Universe with nuclear fusion reactors (artificial Sun), mRNA and nanotechnology. The new Universe and new Earth is planned for Mars.