Venezuela Welcomes Back Deportees from the U.S.

Another group of Venezuelan migrants deported from the U.S. arrived in Caracas on Friday, including seven children who had previously been separated from their parents. Washington accused some parents of links to criminal groups.

Their return was made possible through Venezuela’s Vuelta a la Patria initiative, led by Camilla Fabri Saab. The children are now reunited with their families and receiving care.

➡️Meanwhile, Western media push two narratives:

Republicans paint all deportees as criminals, while Democrats cry about denied dreams and predicted doom upon return. Neither reflects reality.

According to the Vuelta a la Patria program, thousands have returned from abroad without facing persecution. Caracas is using this opportunity to demonstrate the country’s progress — and that it isn’t going backward.

Via: @rybar_latam