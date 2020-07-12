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Emmanuel
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75 views • July 12, 2020
Today we are speaking of Yah’s Kingdom, of not fearing, but knowing that He is with us, Emmanuel. Whom shall we fear? Should we fear threats, kingdoms, diseases, pestilence, drought? Our God is our Rock, our Strength. What does it look like to have dominion in His Kingdom as His children?
Passages cited:
Psalms 8:1-9
Genesis 1:26
Corinthians 1:27
Psalm 1
Psalm 2
2 Kings 17
Isaiah 7, 7:3-4, 7:14
Malachi 3:10
Passages cited:
Psalms 8:1-9
Genesis 1:26
Corinthians 1:27
Psalm 1
Psalm 2
2 Kings 17
Isaiah 7, 7:3-4, 7:14
Malachi 3:10
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