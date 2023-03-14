Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom - 3/13/23 - Banks Runs & Your Money
6 views
channel image
Rise Up New Hampshire
Published Yesterday |

DISCLAIMER!: We are not investment advisors, please do not make any financial decisions based on what you hear on the chat today - please consult your own financial advisors. Discussed: Recent bank runs and subsequent closures by the FDIC (SVB, Signature Bank) --  what this means, how it came about (largely caused by FED policies), and how we regular folks can hedge against it. We also discuss our LETS (Local Exchange Trading System) barter experiment coming up on April 1 in Swanzey NH -- see  https://riseupnh.org/lets-barter/ for more information.

Here are some relevant resources:

Here's What The Latest Bank Bailout Does, And Why The Treasury Is Quietly FreakingOuthttps://www.zerohedge.com/markets/heres-what-latest-bank-bailout-does-and-why-treasury-quietly-freaking-out

Silicon Valley Bank imploded in a single day. It could be just the tip of the iceberg. https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/silicon-valley-bank-failure-collapse-interest-rate-hikes-financial-risks-2023-3   

Fed Panics: Signature Bank Closed By Regulators; Fed, TSY, FDIC Announce Another Banking System Bailout
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/svb-latest-developments-live-blog-fdic-auction-failed-svb-assets-underway  

Silicon Valley Bank employees received bonuses hours before government takeoverhttps://www.cnbc.com/2023/03/11/silicon-valley-bank-employees-received-bonuses-hours-before-takeover. https://www.cnbc.com/2023/03/11/silicon-valley-bank-employees-received-bonuses-hours-before-takeover.html      

Where Is Occupy Silicon Valley?
"The failure of #SVB reveals yet again how captured the government is. This time not by WallStreet, but by #tech companies and oligarchs that are currently the primary source of#Democratic political #funding."
Read or Listen (6 minutes): https://brownstone.org/articles/where-is-occupy-silicon-valley/  

Silicon Valley Bank - How Worried Should We Be? | Joseph Wang, Former Fed Insider -Wealthion
An insider's view of what happened to SVB [warning: FED apologist]
69 minutes: https://youtu.be/LOTFAXaFrvc  

The greatest deflationary cycle ever I believe lies ahead - Podcast w/ Ed Dowd
Tim Wood & ED discuss Stocks, Dollar, 30 yr Bond (prices) & most importantly M2 the money supply. This is the 5th time since 1868 that M2 growth has gone negative on a yearly basis.
31 minutes: https://www.cyclesman.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Ed-Dowd-031123.mp3 

The Collapse Of Silicon Valley Bank Is Meant To Control Big Tech and Usher In CBDCs - Kim Iverson9 minutes: https://youtu.be/DUBKdzG5vcY

For more, visit www.riseupnh.org

Keywords
foodfiat moneygoldreal estatebarterbondsletsfdicbank runsilicon valley banksvb

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket