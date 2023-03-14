Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom - 3/13/23 - Banks Runs & Your Money

DISCLAIMER!: We are not investment advisors, please do not make any financial decisions based on what you hear on the chat today - please consult your own financial advisors. Discussed: Recent bank runs and subsequent closures by the FDIC (SVB, Signature Bank) -- what this means, how it came about (largely caused by FED policies), and how we regular folks can hedge against it. We also discuss our LETS (Local Exchange Trading System) barter experiment coming up on April 1 in Swanzey NH -- see https://riseupnh.org/lets-barter/ for more information.
Here are some relevant resources:
Here's What The Latest Bank Bailout Does, And Why The Treasury Is Quietly FreakingOuthttps://www.zerohedge.com/markets/heres-what-latest-bank-bailout-does-and-why-treasury-quietly-freaking-out
Silicon Valley Bank imploded in a single day. It could be just the tip of the iceberg. https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/silicon-valley-bank-failure-collapse-interest-rate-hikes-financial-risks-2023-3
Fed Panics: Signature Bank Closed By Regulators; Fed, TSY, FDIC Announce Another Banking System Bailout
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/svb-latest-developments-live-blog-fdic-auction-failed-svb-assets-underway
Silicon Valley Bank employees received bonuses hours before government takeoverhttps://www.cnbc.com/2023/03/11/silicon-valley-bank-employees-received-bonuses-hours-before-takeover. https://www.cnbc.com/2023/03/11/silicon-valley-bank-employees-received-bonuses-hours-before-takeover.html
Where Is Occupy Silicon Valley?
"The failure of #SVB reveals yet again how captured the government is. This time not by WallStreet, but by #tech companies and oligarchs that are currently the primary source of#Democratic political #funding."
Read or Listen (6 minutes): https://brownstone.org/articles/where-is-occupy-silicon-valley/
Silicon Valley Bank - How Worried Should We Be? | Joseph Wang, Former Fed Insider -Wealthion
An insider's view of what happened to SVB [warning: FED apologist]
69 minutes: https://youtu.be/LOTFAXaFrvc
The greatest deflationary cycle ever I believe lies ahead - Podcast w/ Ed Dowd
Tim Wood & ED discuss Stocks, Dollar, 30 yr Bond (prices) & most importantly M2 the money supply. This is the 5th time since 1868 that M2 growth has gone negative on a yearly basis.
31 minutes: https://www.cyclesman.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Ed-Dowd-031123.mp3
The Collapse Of Silicon Valley Bank Is Meant To Control Big Tech and Usher In CBDCs - Kim Iverson9 minutes: https://youtu.be/DUBKdzG5vcY
